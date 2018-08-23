Prosecutors order forensic probe of ammunition, containers taken from Gendarmerie

Military prosecutors ordered the forensic probe of the tear gas and irritant incapacitants present in the ammunition and containers taken from the headquarters of the Romanian Gendarmerie as part of ongoing investigations into the gendarmes' use of force during the August 10 protest.

According to a release of the General Prosecutor's Office, the military prosecutors had registered until this Friday 705 complaints filed by people who suffered as a result of the gendarmes intervention at the protest."The physico-chemical testing of the irritant and lachrymator agents in the ammunition and containers taken from the headquarters of the General Inspectorate of the Romanian Gendarmerie, by experts of the National Forensics Institute, was also ordered," said the General Prosecutor's Office.Military prosecutors started in rem criminal prosecution for abusive conduct, abuse of office and neglect in office in connection with the law enforcement's intervention during the August 10 protest.