protectieucraina.gov.ro info platform becomes operational

A government information platform for Ukrainian citizens nationals temporary protection - protectieucraina.gov.ro - became operational on Thursday, according to state adviser Madalina Turza, strategic coordinator of humanitarian aid.

"As of today, a government information platform for Ukrainian citizens receiving temporary protection is operational called protectieucraina.gov.ro. On the platform, Ukrainian citizens can find all the necessary information about how to access services and rights, how to enter Romania and any other legal question. (...) All the information posted on the protectieucraina.gov.ro platform is official information and, as such, can be taken very seriously," Turza told a news conference at the Government House.

AGERPRES