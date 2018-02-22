Protest in Victoriei Square against proposal to dismiss DNA Chief Prosecutor

A few hundreds of persons gathered on Thursday evening in Victoriei Square, in order to protest against the initiation of the procedure for removing from office Chief Prosecutor of the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) Laura Codruta Kovesi, that was announced by Justice Minister Tudorel Toader.

The protesters are waving tricolour and EU flags, while chanting slogans such as "Thieves, thieves!," "DNA we will defend you!." The people started to gather around 19:00hrs and, one hour later, the gendarmes have installed fences to delimit the area where the protest takes place.

Agerpres.