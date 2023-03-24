Protest of military staff and Police unions ends in Victoriei Square

The protest organized on Friday by the Union of Furloughed Military Personnel (SCMD) and the National Union of Policemen and Contract Staff (SNPPC) has come to an end with the return of the unionists to the Victoriei Square (Victory Square, Bucharest).

The protesters marched to several line ministries (the Labour Ministry, the Interior Ministry, the Ministry of Finance and the Justice Ministry) to protest against the existing problems in the public defence system.

Policemen within the Interior Ministry (MAI), penitentiary policemen, military reservists and contract personnel from the defence, public order and national security system (SAOPSN) will continue their protests on Saturday, in Bucharest, this time in front of the Interior Ministry headquarters in the Revolutiei Square (the Revolution Square, Bucharest), told Agerpres.

The protesters' demands are aimed, first of all, at the immediate implementation of Salary Law No.153/2017, in its entirety and in the promulgated form, to all structures of the defence, public order and national security system (SAOPSN), but also to all civilian social-professional categories.

It is also desired the immediate enforcement, in its entirety, as promulgated, of Law on State Military Pensions No. 223/2015, the exclusion of reservists both from the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) and the draft law on Service Pensions, in order to give the possibility to increase civilian pensions within the percentage of 9.4pct of the GDP.

Moreover, another request refers to the enforcement of the Law No.127/2019 to all civil pensioners, as well as the granting of the National Defence Ministry (MApN), the MAI, the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI), etc. bonus on salaries and pensions to all civilians in SAOPSN structures who have the same obligations, risks and privations as military/police personnel.

According to the unionists, they demand the observance of the statutes of the military, policemen, CFR workers and other social-professional categories, with all the provisions regarding the specific rights they have won, the waive of the liquidation of the defence industry, by tender selling the shares and the reopening of the powder and ammunition factories, as well as the waiver of the planned triple taxation of pensions.