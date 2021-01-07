Protests in Washington/ Ciolos: US images are reminiscent of Miners' Rampage in Romania; violence cannot strengthen democracy

The images from the United States are reminiscent of the 'Miners' Rampage' in Romania and are a painful warning that excess and lack of balance in behaviour and speech are dangerous for any country, said the co-chair of the Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (USR PLUS), Dacian Ciolos, according to AGERPRES.

"Democracy is vulnerable when we do not value and defend it every day. Violence can in no way and never defend or strengthen democracy. It can only compromise it. We now see the consequences of the poisoning of populism and the divisions sown by Donald Trump. The images in the United States are reminiscent of the Miners' Rampage in Romania and are a painful warning that excess and lack of balance in behaviour and speech are dangerous for any country. If it can happen in the US, it can happen anywhere. Full support for our American friends dedicated to democracy and the rule of law. Nothing can be less American than what is happening now in Washington,'' Ciolos wrote on Facebook on Wednesday night.