PSD chair Dragnea: In 2019, investment will be one of pillars the budget will count on

The PSD (Social Democrat Party, major at rule, ed. n.) chair Liviu Dragnea asserted on Sunday evening that investment will be one of the pillars the budget will count on in 2019, that will be assured both at local and at national level.

"I asked the Finance minister to have another simulation on the local budgets so to be certain that no county council will be in the situation to not have at least the money they used to have until now," Dragnea told a press conference.

According to him, as of this year, the "black" period the local administration has faced due to underfunding be put an end to and that at least 20pct of the local budgets go to investment, which means that in the next period, five billion euro will be invested every year so that within "five-six years, the Romanian village look nicer than in Western Europe.