PSD challenges in court state of alert established in Bucharest's Sector 1 because of trash

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) Sector 1 is challenging in court and is asking the state of alert established by the Committee for Emergency Situations (CSU) of Bucharest's Sector 1 "with the complicity of the Capital's prefect", to be suspended, the interim chairman of PSD Sector 1, Florin Manole, announced in a press release, on Monday.

"The Social Democratic Party of Sector 1 considers that this decision has no legal basis and represents only the natural result of a crisis situation launched and maintained by the mayor of Sector 1," Florin Manole says in the above-mentioned release.

According to him, "during a full blown state of alert activated nationwide, CSU Sector 1 overlaps another local state of alert, which is ridiculous and without precedent in Romania and only shows the stubbornness of an authoritarian mentality and toxic precedents".

"Put in another way, right-wing politicians - especially, Clotilde Armand (Sector 1's mayor, ed. n.) - cannot even sweep with a broom without an officially declared state of alert?! I signaled repeatedly that Mrs. Armand's fight with the sanitation operator is affecting the interests of citizens and is led with incompetence and dishonesty, generating burdensome penalties to the local budget, but also additional expenses through total non-transparent acquisitions. Stop this expensive carnival and lift the trash, as well as the state of alert!" Florin Manole added.