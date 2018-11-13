PSD considering challenging CVM report with CJEU (sources)

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) PSD is contemplating challenging with the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU), through the government agent, the latest report drawn by the European Commission on Romania's progress with judicial reforms under the Co-operation and Verification Mechanism (CVM).

According to sources with PSD, a final decision is yet to be taken, but this option is being under consideration for the time being.On Tuesday, the European Commission recommended to Romania in its report on the Co-operation and Verification Mechanism to immediately suspend the implementation of the laws of justice and subsequent emergency ordinances, and to revise them fully, taking full account of the CVM recommendations as well as those issued by the Venice Commission and the Council of Europe Group of States Against Corruption (GRECO).