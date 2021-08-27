PSD demands that prime minister give explanations on budget revision, following Fiscal Council's criticism

Social Democratic Party (PSD) demanded on Friday that Prime Minister Florin Citu explain the budget revision, following criticism from the Fiscal Council, adding that the social democrats' priority is to change the current Government, which is "catastrophic".

"It is bad and will be even worse with this Government! It is said by a neutral assessment of the Fiscal Council, which shows that the current draft budget revision 'weakens the budgetary consolidation as announced for 2021, it shows a major slippage in terms of budget expenditures, it shows the Government's inability to control price increases beyond expectations for goods and services purchased by the state and involves considerable risks, which can materialize through future unfavorable economic developments, domestically and internationally', shows a PSD release sent to AGERPRES.

According to it, the experts confirm the PSD's "warnings" that Romania is in a "deep" economic imbalance, as a result of the policies of the Orban and Citu Governments.

PSD states that "billions of lei" are directed "at its discretion" for political "favors" in personal or group interest. "Outrageously and unprecedentedly, 3 billion lei was taken from the pension budget, which is in serious deficit anyway, so that Prime Minister Citu can direct them to the mayors whose votes he needs to become chairman of the PNL," the social democrats accuse, agerpres.ro informs.

According to PSD, the only way out of the "vicious circle of predicted misfortune" is to change the "catastrophic Citu Government". "This is the immediate political priority of PSD, which will be finalized at the level of the party leadership and parliamentary groups, at the end of this week, in the context of the already announced intention to submit a censure motion, immediately after the parliamentary session begins," the release reads.