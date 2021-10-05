PSD demands urgent departure of Citu Cabinet for Romania to emerge from continuous crisis

The no confidence motion initiated by the Social Democratic Party (PSD) was presented on Tuesday in the joint plenary session of Parliament by the Social-Democrat senator Lucian Romascanu.

PSD demands, through the no confidence motion titled "Stop poverty, price increases and criminals. Down with the Citu Government!" the urgent departure of the Florin Citu Cabinet from the country's leadership for Romania to emerge "from a continuous political, economic and social crisis".

"While the lives of Romanians were becoming increasingly burdened by shortages, the PNL - USR PLUS - UDMR government had only one priority: the fight for power! Desperate to seize all state resources for their party companies, they completely abandoned Romania and the Romanians. In these conditions, the only solution for Romania to emerge from a continuous political, economic and social crisis is for the Citu Government to leave the country's leadership urgently," reads the text of the motion.

The Social Democrats claim that "the government of the losers has impoverished Romania".

"Every Romanian is 560 euros poorer according to the measures that destroyed the purchasing power. In the midst of a price explosion, in the conditions of a galloping increase of inflation, the Government has found no other solution than freezing pensions, allowances and salaries," the cited source mentions.

PSD also claims that "the right-wing has imposed on the Romanians a debt that pawns their future" and "the absorption of European funds is down to earth".

"The PNL - USR PLUS - UDMR government has missed all the targets assumed in Health! Romanians feel the hard way the disaster caused by the aberrant decisions and the power struggle in Health. The PNL - USR PLUS - UDMR Government hasn't practically fought against the pandemic, but thwarted the combating and treatment of chronic diseases. The organization of the PNL Congress with 5,000 participants, when the Capital had entered the red scenario, and new restrictions were imposed on the people, is the expression of the total irresponsibility in full fourth wave of the pandemic. Because of this attitude, the vaccination campaign was compromised. Testing has been completely abandoned," PSD also states in the motion.

After the presentation of the no confidence motion, there will be debates and the secret ballot.

234 votes are needed for the motion to be adopted.