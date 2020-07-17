PSD: Iohannis starts negotiating in Brussels money PNL had already promised to people

Social Democratic Party (PSD) leaders claim that National Liberal Party (PNL) "mismanaged the pandemic and killed the economy", and President Klaus Iohannis "is just" starting to negotiate in Brussels the European money for the economic recovery that the Liberals had already promised to Romanians."

"When you put the economy last, you only get unemployment! Romanians cannot pay their bills with the illusions sold by the PNL Government! Iohannis is just starting to negotiate in Brussels the European money for economic recovery, money that the Liberals had already promised to Romanians", the PSD representatives stated, on Friday, in a post on the party's Facebook page.The Social Democrats say the economic reality is "dramatic.""1,200 unemployed people are being announced in a factory in Targoviste, which is a social bomb in the area. And more than 400,000 HORECA employees are being held hostage by a government that sees restaurants as possible outbreaks but opened the gambling parlours a month ago. The PNL mismanaged the pandemic and killed the economy,!" claims PSD.President Klaus Iohannis said on Friday that Romania has a high chance of obtaining consistent funding for the coming years from the European Union."In total, very (large) amounts are being negotiated today, maybe tomorrow [ed.n. - Saturday], here at the European Council. I am very determined to fight for Romania's interest in such a way as to obtain a consistent result. The whole team that is accompanying me, as well as the whole team from the Representation, and those from the ministries have prepared enough materials. I am relatively optimistic that in the end for Romania the amounts will be reasonable, they will be consistent, but if you were to ask me if we will end the discussions today and tomorrow, I think no one can answer that. Completing the negotiations today and tomorrow would be an optimistic scenario. In the Council, opinions are still divided. It is known that not everyone is yet convinced that the proposal on the table is the best. I expect rather tough negotiations. We might even have to come back after a while to complete these negotiations. The important thing to know: a lot of money is under discussion and we have a high chance to get for Romania significant funding for the coming years with which we will certainly be able to solve many of our problems at home," the head of state said ahead of the extraordinary European Council meeting in Brussels.