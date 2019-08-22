PSD National Executive Committee to convene on Friday

The National Executive Committee of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) will be convening at Parliament Palace on Friday, one day ahead of a an extraordinary convention of the party's Congress that will validate PSD's candidate in this autumn's presidential election.

The meeting, scheduled for noon, will mainly focus on preparing for PSD Congress' extraordinary convention on Saturday, social-democratic sources have told AGERPRES.According to them, 1,000 delegates from the party's local chapters will attend the meeting on Saturday.On July 23, at another meeting, the party's National Executive Committee (CExN) voted for the PSD national leader Viorica Dancila to be the party's presidential candidate.