PSD notifies Bucharest Police, Department for Emergency Situations on PNL congress

PSD
PSD partid

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) notified on Friday the public authorities with control attributions in the pandemic field,, among which the Department for Emergency Situations (DSU) and the Bucharest Police, regarding the National Liberal party (PNL) preparations "for committing a crime" by organizing the congress on Saturday, signaling that more than 5,000 guests will participate, with physical presence, in a single venue.

"We present to you this notification regarding the preparations of the PNL in order to commit a particularly serious crime that endangers the public health in Bucharest and in the whole country.

According to the public statements of the PNL representatives, this party intends to organize a political congress on Saturday with the physical presence in a single venue of over 5,000 guests. (...)

We ask you to take all necessary measures to prevent such a crime, including by sanctioning and dispersing those who will try to participate in this eminently political meeting," the social democrats' request reads.

