PSD on bill mandating workplace COVID certificate: Conditions right to work, would give rise to discrimination

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) considers that the bill mandating the European digital COVID certificate at the workplace for public health workers is unconstitutional and "gives rise to serious discrimination" between public and private sector employees.

"The PSD has STOPPED the bill initiated by PNL that conditioned the right to work! PSD succeeded in stopping in its tracks the adoption of an unconstitutional law, which would have given rise to serious discrimination between public and private sector employees, but also between various social and professional categories. This bill would have triggered serious imbalances in critical sectors found at the front line of the fight against the pandemic. The imposition of such a measure at the height of the pandemic would have deepened the current health catastrophe. The PSD vote was decisive. All the PSD senators voted against this bill, in the form supported by PNL, UDMR and USR," PSD said in a statement on Wednesday.

According to the cited source, the PSD amendment according to which "the state, specifically the employer should bear the costs of employee testing for a period of 60 days from the law's entry into force" was rejected in the Senate's Health Committee, which is "dominated by the right-wing majority."

"PSD supports the European Union's recommendations for the control of the pandemic, but does not condone slippages that deepen the health crisis," the statement said.

The Senate plenum rejected today by a vote of 60 to 67 and two abstentions a bill according to which the personnel of certain public and private entities is obliged to present the COVID digital certificate at the workplace.