PSD-PNLcoalition picks separate candidates for Capital hall, Gabriela Firea and Sebastian Burduja (sources)

The Social Democratic Party - National Liberal Party (PSD - PNL) coalition decided to go with separate candidacies for the office of Bucharest mayor general, respectively Gabriela Firea (PSD) and Sebastian Burduja (PNL), in order to maximise the electorates of the two parties, political sources told AGERPRES.

The decision was taken after a meeting of the governing coalition that began on Monday, around 10,00, which lasted more than 13 hours and which focused on an analysis of the continued support for the candidacy of Dr. Catalin Cirstoiu for the post of mayor general of the capital.

The meeting was convened following the information published in the press about the state of incompatibility of Catalin Cirstoiu, who as manager of the Bucharest University Emergency Hospital had been passing consultations at a private clinic.

During the meeting, Cirstoiu was asked to withdraw from the electoral race, but he said that the decision belonged to the coalition.

According to the sources, in Monday's meeting of the governing coalitionit was agreed that in the election campaign the two candidates - Gabriela Firea and Sebastian Burduja - will not attack each other, but will have a constructive campaign based on solutions for Bucharest.

At the same time, the coalition leaders have decided that the candidates for the capital's districts will remain common, as will the lists for the local councils.

This is similar to the decisions taken for Bacau and Brasov municipalities, said the political sources.