PSD's Dancila at BEC: Romanians need a different kind of president

Guvernul Romaniei
Viorica Dancila

Romanians need a different kind of president who should love Romania and the Romanians, said on Thursday Chairperson of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Viorica Dancila, who submitted her candidacy in the presidential election of November at the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC). 

"I have the belief that Romanians want a different kind of president, that they want a president who loves Romania and the Romanians, I have the belief that we need balance in this country. We need an active president who should always be in the midst of the people, a president who observes the Constitution and who has in mind a fair interinstitutional relation with Parliament. I have the belief that we need a president who endorses a pact for Romanians' welfare," Dancila stated. 

Viorica Dancila showed that she chose to run for president because she loves people.

