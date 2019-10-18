PSD's Dancila: If gov't doesn't pass, they must at least designate interim ministers for elections

Dismissed Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Thursday evening said in Constanta that, in the event that the new government doesn't pass Parliament, President Klaus Iohannis should "at least designate" interim ministers for the organisation of the presidential elections.

She told a press conference that national interest should come first, before the electoral interest.Asked if she will take care of the organisation of the presidential elections, in the event that the new government will not be validated before the first round, Dancila said: "I don't have an Interior minister. In my opinion, the President should, first of all, but we all know that when he says that he does something "immediately," it actually means a lot of time, but maybe Mr President could observe the Constitution this time, for we do have a decision of the Constitutional Court saying something about some interim ministers. So that, if the government doesn't pass, he should at least designate interim ministers to organise the elections, and also an interim minister at Energy, winter is coming. In other words, I believe that national interest should come first, before the electoral interest."Viorica Dancila said, personally, she wishes the Opposition to meet the same majority it had when voting for the censure motion, and pass Parliament."I wish they'll meet the same majority they had when voting for the censure motion, so that we have a new government. Because I know that it's not me, Viorica Dancila, who is so important, but more important is what happens with the country. And you know very well that right now, as an interim PM, as an interim government, we cannot adopt laws, we cannot adopt emergency ordinances, and winter is coming, people are confused, and this is not good for the country, which is why I leave my personal interest aside or the party's interest, because more important is what happens with the country. I wish we will have a government as soon as possible," the dismissed Prime Minister said.