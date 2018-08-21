PSD's Dragnea argues multinationals are funding protests in Romania

National leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Liviu Dragnea said on Tuesday that multinationals are financing street protests in Romania.

Asked by Antena 3 private broadcaster about what multinationals operating in Romania to demonise him, Dragnea replied: "They give money. (...) They finance 'Rezist,' finances these movements, urging their employees to join the protests, or they give them a day off on protest day, or they suggest them they would better join the protests. Now this movement is weaker, but it used to be quite strong. It has somehow calmed down. "At the same time, Dragnea claimed that some companies have economic interests that "hit the interests of the Romanian state"."Companies (...) have economic interests (...) When these economic interests collide with the interests of the Romanian state, we cannot but step in. (...) I want the Romanians to be the main beneficiaries, the ultimate beneficiaries of the riches that this country, and I will not stop this battle for as long as I hold my office, as long as I will be alive and free (...) Is that nationalism? No. Romanianism, maybe. I think it is a fundamental question. Everyone who has a position in the Romanian state should think that way and that is bothersome, because we are talking about interests of billions of euros, "Dragnea said.He added that investigations into certain companies have begun."I cannot give the names of the companies, but I know that investigations have begun. (...) It seems that the institutions of the Romanian state have begun to be somehow bolder (...) There are still some functionaries in the Romanian government that stymies for various reasons: they are under cover, have vested interests, or are fearful. That's why things are not going very, very quickly," Dragnea said.