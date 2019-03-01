PSD's Dragnea: I am dedicated pro-European; future PSD MEPs should Romania's interests as major objective

Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Liviu Dragnea said on Saturday in Resita that he is a dedicated pro-European and very committed to a more intense partnership with the US, but in all these partnerships the Romanian politicians should not forget to be patriots, also adding that PSD's future MEPs are expected to have as major objective Romania's interests.

"I am a dedicated pro-European (...) and I am very committed to a much more intense partnership with the United States than we have now, but in all these partnerships, in all these structures, the organizations we are part of, we must not forget one thing- we must be Romanian patriots. (...) The future PSD MEPs must have a major objective - Romania and the interests of Romania, not go there and lash out at Romania, criticize Romania, curse Romania and lie about Romania (...) They should consider (...) that they have to defend their country, they go there to work, to bring more European funds to their country. That is what our MEPs have to do (...) And the Romanians have to decide what they will do for these elections. They either want us to send there some cliques, some interest groups that do nothing or a group of MEPs to fight for their country," Liviu Dragnea said in the opening of the the electoral County Conference of PSD Caras-Severin. AGERPRES .