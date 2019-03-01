Deputy PM Ana Birchall: 'Globalization - enormous potential to bring prosperity, if managed in accordance with fundamental principles'

Globalization has an "enormous" potential to bring more prosperity, development and stability, provided it is managed in accordance with fundamental principles such as transparency, dialogue, peaceful settlement of disputes, Deputy Prime Minister Ana Birchall conveyed at the Economic Forum in Delphi.

According to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Saturday, Ana Birchall participated in this forum held in Greece, February 28 to March 2.

At a plenary meeting held on Friday, Birchall presented the message of Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, who stressed the importance of debate in the context of the current global economic architecture.

"Globalization has enormous potential to bring more prosperity, development and stability to our country, our region and the world, provided it is managed in accordance with fundamental principles such as transparency, dialogue, free market, loyal competition, multilateralism, international law, the peaceful settlement of disputes. At the same time, we need to strategically manage the disadvantages of globalization: increased interdependence also means greater vulnerability, the emergence of new forms of aggression, such as propaganda or cyber attacks, risks that create the premises for radicalization and terrorism, especially among young people," the message says.

According to the Deputy Prime Minister, "the escalation of trade tensions, the political uncertainty, the gap between the rich and the poor, the social imbalances, the tightening of financial conditions, the high level of public and private debt, the environmental degradation, the shortage of resources, the prospect of a Brexit without agreement are risk factors which can destabilize an already slow global economy."

"The Romanian official has given assurances that Romania, as Member State currently ensuring the Presidency of the Council of the EU fully supports the Union's commitment to promoting open international economic relations and to identifying elements that could negatively affect international trade, in view of finding the appropriate solutions and the tools to deal with these risks," the press release further shows.

In the session dedicated to zonal developments in the field of energy, Ana Birchall reiterated that one of the major challenges for countries in Central and South-Eastern Europe is to achieve connectivity capable of ensuring the energy security in the region. In this context, she pointed out the particularly important role of the Black Sea region in developing strategic energy investments.

"The Black Sea region has huge investment opportunities for infrastructure development, including for the transport and production of energy. Maximizing the economic potential of the Black Sea and capitalizing on these opportunities for the benefit of the wider region is a major objective," said Birchall.

