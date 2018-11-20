PSD's Dragnea takes distance from Ilan Laufer's statement about President Iohannis

Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Liviu Dragnea stated on Wednesday that he totally delimits himself from the statements made by Ilan Laufer the day before about "a new act of anti-Semitism" from President Klaus Iohannis who refused to appoint him at the helm of the Development Ministry.

When asked, prior to the beginning of the PSD's National Executive Committee (CExN) sitting, if he agrees with Laufer's statements on Tuesday evening, Dragnea stated: "I totally delimit myself from what Ilan laufer said."

Moreover, when Prime Minister Viorica Dancila was asked if she, too, assumes Laufer's statement, the PM said she doesn't.

On Tuesday evening, Ilan Laufer told a press conference that President Klaus Iohannis's refusal to sign the degree appointing him as Regional Development Minister would represent "a new act of anti-Semitism."

"Today, in 2018, I was rejected by the President of Romania, Klaus Iohannis. I am concerned with the real reasons behind my rejection, when he refused me as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Development, without motivating this decision, which is unconstitutional. I believe that the refusal of President Iohannis is, as far as I am concerned, a new act of anti-Semitism and I want to draw attention to the ongoing phenomenon of anti-Semitism demonstrated in the past year by President Klaus Iohannis. As it is known, Mr. Iohannis had several outbursts against the Jews and anti-Semitic statements. He refused and blocked the appointment of an ambassador to Israel, wishing to sabotage the relationship between Romania and Israel. Furthermore, I can also tell you that he has contributed to the sabotage of a joint gov't sitting that was due to take place between the Israeli and Romanian governments," Laufer said.

