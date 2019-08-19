PSD's Fifor, ALDE's Vosganian, on Facebook, on meeting of PSD-ALDE coaliton

PSD and ALDE have jointly assumed a government program, and the two groups are determined to bring it to a "good end", said PSD Secretary General Mihai Fifor on Monday.

"Today we had a new meeting of the PSD-ALDE Coalition, a productive discussion that we will continue in the following days in the same formula. The relations within the alliance are stable and functional. We have assumed a government program together and we are still as determined to bring it to an end. The political context does not affect this common assumption and does not detract from our aim to continue the reforms begun and to implement all the projects that are part of our vision for Romania," Fifor wrote on Facebook ."Today, 19 August, 2019, a coalition meeting was to take place, with the topic of the PSD's response to the ALDE position regarding the measures to be taken in order to restore the governing act. Given that Mrs Viorica Dancila, PSD president and prime minister, was absent, for reasons that were not specified to us, the topic could not be addressed. We expect that, with the rescheduling of the meeting, most likely for Wednesday, the prime minister will present us clearly what is between relaunch and survival, her choice regarding the activity of the Government," ALDE spokesman Varujan Vosganian wrote on Facebook.