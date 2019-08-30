PSD's presidential candidate Viorica Dancila: I'm asking for all of Romanian women's support

The leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), premier Viorica Dancila, speaking on Friday in southeastern Black Sea resort of Mamaia, asked for the support of all social-democratic women, as well as of all women in Romania in the presidential campaign that is to kick off soon.

"I believe that women must be in the forefront in this campaign, because in a family it is the woman who deals with the issues, it's the woman who fights for the family, for the husband, for the children, for friends, for the friends' children. And, in this campaign Romania should be treated as a family wherein a president should take care of each and every woman in Romania, of each and every child, where the president should empathize with the people, mingle with the people, and not in the election campaign only. (...) I'm asking for the support of all PSD women. In Romania, women represent 52 percent of the population. I'm asking for the Romanian women's support, I'm asking for the support of all colleagues, of all of those who stood aside me from the first talks about candidacy, I'm asking for the support of my Cabinet ministers who were there for me in each decision I made and who shielded me when controversies occurred, because I knew how to work in a team and because to me each member of this party is important, each citizen of this country is important, both those who have voted us and those who haven't, because we make decisions for all Romanians. And we'll make good decisions," Viorica Dancila told the Summer political school of the Social-Democratic Women's Organisation, taking place in the resort of Mamaia.The premier reasserted that the government is not perfect, yet it is efficient and close to the people."We will never take measures against the people. (...) We'll try to build a strong Romania and all the citizens who wish this should come with us. Romania no longer needs some building, others destroying periods, and then start all over; we have done that for 30 years and it's not good. I believe that guided by their honesty, the Romanians will choose the good. (...) It is the first time when we could have a woman as president," the PSD leader added.