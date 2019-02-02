PSD's secretary general Stefanescu: We won't expel Firea, she gives up mandate if left the party

Bucharest Mayor Gabriela Firea will not be expelled from the PSD (Social Democrat Party, major at rule, ed. n.) and if she wanted to leave the party, she must resign and will lose mandate, on Sunday said the secretary general of PSD Codrin Stefanescu after the reunion of the National Executive Committee (CExN).

"Mrs. Firea has a wish to be expelled from the party and I see she is keen through such letters, such attacks to the gov't, to the prime minister, to the budget to find motives to annoy our colleagues in the CExN to make them expel her. We won't! If she wanted to leave, she submits her mandate, resigns and loses her mayor term. Otherwise, she is indebted. The Bucharesters have voted not for Gabriela Firea in particular, but for the promises the other candidates to the districts' mayoralties have made. (...) Anyway, we will not expel Gabriela Firea from the party," Codrin Stefanescu told the private broadcaster Antena 3.

He also said that the removal of Robert Negoita from leadership of the Mayors' Association was forwarded during the reunion of the CExN, following the District 3 mayor's statements on the draft budget for 2019.

The PSD secretary general said that the reunion of the CExN was a "talk among colleagues, so far" and added that the preparation of the EP election and the budget for 2019 were the two topics addressed at the reunion.