PSD says extending state of alert to deal death blow to thousands of companies

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) has claimed that extending the state of alert "deals the death blow to thousands of companies," and the number of unemployed will surge.

"Extending the state of alert deals a death blow to thousands of companies and generates hundreds of thousands of unemployed; but instead of an economic recovery plan, Orban is touring the beer gardens. Entrepreneurs are desperate after Orban and Iohannis served them the classic liberal lesson of promising something and delivering something else. The government has bragged about restarting the most affected areas of the economy - tourism and HORECA - from June 15, but the president told them yesterday, grinning, nicht. There are no fiscal support measures, no bank loans, but restrictions," reads a message from PSD posted on Facebook on Wednesday.The Social Democrats add that another 150,000 Romanians risk becoming unemployed by an extended state of alert."It's not just restaurants, cafes, confectioneries or pastry shops, but also tens of thousands of suppliers in services, transport or agriculture. That compounds the crisis and leads us to a million unemployed by July. PSD can no longer vote blindly on what Iohannis wants without concrete epidemiological data and, especially, without Orban coming up with an economic recovery plan. A haughty president and a prime minister who speaks to them from under the table are a more lethal combination to the country than the COVID."