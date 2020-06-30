PSD says less than 0.1pct of population exposed to COVID-19; reality Gov't wants to hide

The Social-Democrats believe that less than 0.1 percent of the country's population has been exposed to the infection with the novel coronavirus, a reality, they argue, that the Government wants to hide by blocking testing in Bucharest.

"Less than 0.1 percent of the population has been exposed to the COVID-19 infection. This is the reality which the Government wants to hide by blocking testing in Bucharest! Only 4 of the 4,600 PCR tests [Real Time Polymerase Chain Reaction] and only 2 of the 500 antibody tests were positive, in the two studies started by the Capital City Hall. Why doesn't the Government want us to know this reality? Because it would be difficult to explain the collapse of the national economy and the over 400,000 people who lost their jobs as a result of the restrictions," a Social Democratic Party (PSD) message published on the party's Facebook page shows.The Social-Democrats believe that, if Romanians were to "know the reality," the Government wouldn't be able to postpone elections as proposed, by indefinitely extending the state of alert.