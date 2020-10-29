PSD to call to Parliament PM Orban for report regarding next year's budget

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) has decided to call to Parliament Prime Minister Ludovic Orban so he can present a report regarding the budget for next year, announced on Thursday the first deputy chair of the party, Gabriela Firea, mentioning she doesn't understand why the Government did not publish this draft in agreement with decisional transparency.

"Today, in the session of the National Political Committee we took the decision to make all the necessary demarches to call Prime Minister Ludovic Orban to Parliament with a report regarding the situation of the budget for next year. I don't understand why it's not uploaded in decisional transparency and in public transparency the draft budget for next year. If there is nothing to hide, if all is fair towards Romanians, why is the budget for next year not published, why is there not a press conference at the government level so that Romanians find out what are the concrete intentions of the Government regarding the VAT, for example. There are economic analysts, also economic consultants who in this period are conducting all sorts of calculations and schemes of how the Romanian economy will evolve the moment VAT increases," Firea stated.

She mentioned that public statements and promises are the only things that are made and that PSD does not agree to the increase of VAT.

"To what extent can we believe these promises so long as the Government also promised to respect the law regarding pensions, that it will double (children, ed. n.) allowances, that it will increase the salaries of teachers. Unfortunately, they have not kept their word, so it's not only us but firstly the citizens who don't take their word and can't trust these statements that are, I would say, even electoral, of the government who's promising milk and honey, but is not doing a minimum gesture of respect towards Romanians, namely to publish the budget for next year so everyone sees what the financing sources are, what are the expenses proposed, what's the situation with taxes and tariffs. We are announcing now, even before the presence of Prime Minister Orban in Parliament, that the PSD will not agree in any way with the increase of the VAT. This tax, once raised, will affect Romanians with low and average incomes, meaning those who are right now affected by the measures of this incompetent Government. It's totally unfair and unjust to strike again, in this period, the Romanians with low and average incomes," said Firea.