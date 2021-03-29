PSD to submit request for committee of inquiry into 'falsification' of COVID-19 pandemic data

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) National Standing Bureau has decided to submit arequest for the establishment of a parliamentary committee of inquiry into the "falsification" of the COVID-19 pandemic data, the party's national leader Marcel Ciolacu said on Monday, according to AGERPRES.

"We decided today, at the National Standing Bureau meeting, to submit the request for the establishment of a parliamentary committee of inquiry into the falsification of pandemic data. The pandemic is a national security issue, and the dissemination of false information on this issue is extremely serious and criminal. I hope the USR [Save Romania Union] it does not shut out the idea of transparency, but it votes for the establishment of this committee, otherwise USR is a party to these falsifications," Ciolacu told a news conference after the meeting of the PSD National Standing Bureau.

He added that PSD officials have said for a year that data had been "falsified" in order to organise elections in Romania, and the committee of inquiry will start from these statements in its analysis, as well as from the Facebook posts of the Minister of Health, Vlad Voiculescu, regarding the reporting of COVID-19 cases.

Asked what data he considers to have been falsified, Ciolacu replied: "The minister explained to us very clearly how the last two days were not reported, and where there were outbreaks of the epidemic they were taken out of the forecasts."

"It is a total lack of transparency. It is obvious that we do not really know the truth, but I am firmly convinced that this committee of inquiry will find out the truth and I am firmly convinced that USR will not want to be a party to the manipulation under the Orban government," said Ciolacu.