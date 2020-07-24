PSD urges gov't to do its best to reopen schools safely

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) is urging the National Liberal Party (PNL) government to do "everything possible" to start the school year safely, adding that online education is impossible in many areas and, even if it can take place, solid studies show how complex and serious the consequences are on children.

"Children must go to school, and the PNL government must do everything possible to start the school year safely! Stop treating education as an electoral subject! Stop lying to yourself and stop lying to Romanians about online education. You know well that that is impossible in many areas, and even where it can be done, solid studies show how complex and serious the consequences on children are. Education is not a fad, but it should be treated as a priority, with well-thought-out measures and concrete actions. At least in this case, don't leave everything to the last minute, as you have done so far with all the decisions regarding the management of the pandemic," PSD wrote on Facebook on Friday.The Social Democrats emphasise that resuming school concerns the lives of millions of Romanian families. "Stop experimenting with the future of children just because you still have last-minute improper tenders!," PSD wrote.