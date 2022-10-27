PSD will make no castling regarding Defence portfolio, it will respect the political agreement

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) president, Marcel Ciolacu, declared on Thursday evening, in southern Craiova, that most likely next week, after the coalition meeting, the National Political Council of the Social Democrats will decide on the person to take over the Ministry of Defense.

When asked if the PSD will cede MApN for another ministry, Marcel Ciolacu replied: "The problem has not even arisen, now I cannot enter the area of speculation, answer in the area of speculation".

He said that PSD wants to keep the Defense portfolio.

"Definitely, it is a ministry, for me personally, with a special connotation, I think that one of the proudest periods in my life was when I was the interim Minister of Defense for about two weeks. Finally, I decided together with the Prime Minister of that time, Mr. Mihai Tudose, to remain in the position of deputy prime minister and not to remain in Defense. I'm really sorry now," said the PSD president.

Asked if there will be a round-off between the PSD and the PNL (National Liberal Party) regarding the positions of Minister of Defense and Energy, the leader of the social democrats replied that he did not have such a discussion with Prime Minister Ciuca and emphasized that at the moment it is a political agreement that he respects.

"There is no swap, we don't barter, we don't make castlings, at the moment we have a political agreement that we respect. Mr. Minister Vasile Dincu has resigned, it is normal to have a discussion in the coalition - not a discussion between me and prime minister - and then a discussion within the party," Ciolacu said.AGERPRES