PSD's Arsene: CExN decides PSD to vote in favour of draft on quarantine, but with modifications

The Executive Committee of the PSD (Social Democratic Party) on Monday decided that the Social Democratic MPs should vote in favour of the draft law on quarantine and isolation, but with modifications, the head of this party's branch in Neamt County, Ionel Arsene, informs.

He specified that he voted against this decision of PSD, because, in his opinion, the draft law should be sent right back to the Government, which should come up with a "correct" law instead, one that will "observe the rights and liberties of the citizens.""This law restricts much of the rights and liberties of the citizens in this country. For I agree that we cannot leave those who are infected with this virus to walk freely on the streets and that we must have a legislative framework, but this draft law of the Government restricts very much of the citizens' rights and liberties," said Arsene, at the end of the meeting of the Executive Committee of the PSD.He told the journalists, who asked him if he has seen the draft law in the form submitted to the Senate, that: "We need to discuss this version that has reached the Senate with the legal committee, and my colleagues in the Senate will do that since the party decided to give a vote on this law.""They are going to modify this law in the Senate and then give a final vote on it in the Senate," added Arsene.The leader of PSD Neamt also said he did not agree with the version of the respective normative act as adopted by the Deputies' Chamber and that he was dissatisfied with the measure of imposing a quarantine on goods."I am not pleased with the modifications brought by my colleagues in the Deputies' Chamber so that I am now waiting to see the modifications that my colleagues [in the Senate - editor's note] will bring to it. Because there are very many things I am not at all pleased with, like the fact that we continue to speak of a quarantine on goods, when private property is guaranteed by the Romanian Constitution," explained Ionel Arsene.