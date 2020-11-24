PSD's Budai to resign MP seat last day in his term to forfeit special pension

Social Democratic Party (PSD) MP Marius Budai announced on Tuesday that he will resign on the last day of his term of office so that he does not meet the "legal condition" for drawing a special pension, according to AGERPRES.

"I refuse the special MP pension. I will resign on the last day of my term, so that I do not meet the legal condition for drawing the special pension. How could I look in the eyes of our parents and grandparents if I received such a special pension? As an MP I voted in Parliament all the legislative initiatives through which the special pensions were repealed, cut or overtaxed. There was always an obstacle, some blockage," Budai wrote on Facebook.

He added that the National Liberal Party (PNL) could have issued "on the spot" an emergency ordinance under which surtaxing special pensions would have entered into force immediately.

"They did not do it because they are demagogues and, in fact, they long for these undeserved pensions. I am not like that. I refuse the special pension out of respect for all pensioners in Botosani and Romania," wrote the PSD MP.