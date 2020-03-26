PSD's Ciolacu and Negrescu, European left-wing party leaders discuss measures on COVID-19 management

Social Democratic Party (PSD) interim Chairman Marcel Ciolacu and Social Democrat MEP Victor Negrescu had a videoconference on Thursday with heads of state and governments, as well as European left-wing party leaders about the measures that must be taken in Europe and nationwide to deal with the coronavirus crisis.

Ciolacu wrote on Facebook, that they presented the measures proposed by PSD and requested a coordinated response to save as many lives and the European economy.Ensuring medical equipment for all member states and developing a common response in the EU for the economic re-launch is a first step, he said.