PSD's Ciolacu: Anti-government censure motion completed, will be filed to Parliament next week

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) has finalized the text of the censure motion against the Citu Government and will submit it to Parliament next week, party Chairman Marcel Ciolacu announced on Monday, agerpres reports.

"Today we finalized the text of the censure motion against the most disastrous government in the last 30 years. It's the text with which we will set out to negotiate with other than Social Democrat MPs and which we will present to the social partners," Ciolacu told a press conference at the Palace of Parliament.The document titled "Wrecked Romania. The 'fantastic' record of the Citu Government" will be submitted to Parliament next week.