PSD's Ciolacu argues that Dr. Streinu-Cercel doesn't deem 3-dose COVID certificate necessary in Romania

The leader of the Social Democrats, Marcel Ciolacu, stated on Tuesday that the chairman of the Senate Health Committee, Adrian Streinu Cercel, told him that the EU Digital Covid Certificate doesn't need to be implemented in Romania in the case of three mandatory vaccine doses.

Asked at the Palace of the Parliament if the three-dose Covid certificate should be implemented in Romania as well, internally, the PSD leader replied: "I am not a specialist, but I took the liberty of asking Mr. Streinu Cercel and he said he does not think such a measure is necessary", Agerpres.ro informs.

On Monday, the head of the Emergency Situations Department, Raed Arafat, said that Romania must adapt to the rules of the European Union regarding the EU Digital Covid Certificate, and the people who received the second dose of vaccine more than 9 months ago should get the booster jab.