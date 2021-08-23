PSD's Ciolacu: Categorically will submit censure motion at parliamentary session start

The chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Marcel Ciolacu, stated that the Social Democrats will submit a motion of censure against the government at the beginning of the parliamentary session, mentioning that it will probably be submitted after the party congresses of the National Liberal Party (PNL) and the Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (USR PLUS), agerpres reports.

"I will discuss (...) with my colleagues (...) I wouldn't come with the motion to overlap the political fight inside the PNL, but we will submit it when it has most chances to pass. Categorically we will submit a censure motion, this time at the start of the parliamentary session, not at the end of the session," said Marcel Ciolacu, on Sunday, at private broadcaster Romania TV.

Asked when the motion would have the most chances to pass, before the PNL congress or after September 25, the PSD chair mentioned: "I believe that after the PNL congress and after the congress - don't neglect it, even if it's a bit muted - of USR PLUS."In that context, Ciolacu warned that next year will be "much harder" than the 2009-2010 period."Who was behind Mr. Citu at... [e.n. - at the submission of his candidacy for PNL chair] Mr Boc, (...) Mr. Flutur? Aren't they the same ones that governed in 2009-2010, who slashed our income, salaries and pensions? Aren't they the same people? Now they're reformists... What reform occurred in Romania in the past two years? Can't you see the Government is incapable of reform in any domain? We buried agriculture completely. We are the only European state that did not receive money for irrigation under the PNRR [e.n. - National Plan for Recovery and Resilience], well, when the PNRR is approved...," Ciolacu also said.