PSD's Ciolacu: Citu did it again; he should have dismissed Vlad Voiculescu

PSD (Social Democratic Party) leader Marcel Ciolacu on Monday evening criticized Prime Minister Florin Citu for not dismissing the Minister of Health, Vlad Voiculescu, after what happened at the Mobile Intensive Care Unit at the "Victor Babes" Hospital.

"Citu did it again. He should have dismissed Vlad Voiculescu. The only honourable gesture. But, again, He avoided responsibility. We will do it for him through the motion of censure," Marcel Ciolacu wrote on his Facebook page.

Three patients infected with COVID-19 died in the Mobile Intensive Care Unit at the "Victor Babes" Hospital, because of a failure of the oxygen installation, as the first data available seem to indicate.On Monday, the Social Democrats announced that they will submit a motion of censure against the Minister of Health, Vlad Voiculescu.