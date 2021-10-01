PSD's Ciolacu: Citu is getting ready to give money again exclusively to PNL mayors

Social Democratic Party (PSD) national chairman Marcel Ciolacu claims that, "on the last leg of disastrous governing," Prime Minister Florin Citu is getting ready to give money from the government reserve fund "exclusively to some areas with PNL [National Liberal Party] mayors."

"It is a bad and desperate decision, taken in the vain hope that he can cling to an illusory government. Bad news to Citu: he can't change anything anymore; he will leave Victoria Palace on Tuesday. Therefore, I am publicly asking him to give in! In this new brutal wave of the pandemic, emergencies cannot be resolved solely on the basis of the PNL membership card. There are communities led by PSD, USR [Save Romania Party] or PMP [People's Movement Part] mayors who need just as much money to save lives," Ciolacu wrote on his Facebook page on Friday, agerpres reports.

He is also asking President Klaus Iohannis to step in to prevent such a situation."I'm also asking President Iohannis to step in quickly to prevent such disgrace! Otherwise, he will wake up to PSD elected officials from the around the country staging a concert/festival/circle or whatever the law will allow us, outside the the gates to the Cotroceni Presidential Palace," Ciolacu also wrote.