PSD's Ciolacu: Entire Romania to most likely go back to state of emergency and quarantine

The entire Romania will most likely go back to a state of emergency and quarantine, yet this will happen after the parliamentary election, due 6 December, the Social Democratic Party (PSD) leader Marcel Ciolacu told the private broadcaster Realitatea Plus, on Tuesday night, according to AGERPRES.

"From the measures taken so far by the current government (...) more than likely that we will have a blockage in the health system and more than likely that at some point the decision will be to enter all of Romania again in a state of emergency and quarantine. Because there is no coherent measure to stop this upward trend that we are in at the moment. (...) We found ourselves in this situation because we had no prevention whatsoever. Let us remember the context in which the schools were opened, not being prepared, although we had six months of break for children and teachers. They were opened because we had local elections. Now, in a few days, we're going to go on the campaign trail. Definitely, in the [parliamentary, ed. n.] election campaign, we are not talking about stopping an upward trend. Quite the contrary. And I think that once they satisfy their whim with this election on 6 December both the PNL [National Liberal Party] and the USR [Save Romania Union], we will get into a total lockdown," Marcel Ciolacu said.

He added that, on 6 December, the Government will hold parliamentary election "under any conditions".

"They'll conduct the elections under any circumstances. They're not interested in this pandemic and this health crisis. They don't care how many Romanians will die. They are interested in absolute power in Romania," Ciolacu concluded.