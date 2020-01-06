PSD's Ciolacu: Everything related to the administrative, organisational problems of the party is solved

Interim head of the PSD (Social Democratic Party) Marcel Ciolacu on Sunday evening stated that the party "is back on track" and that the administrative and organisational problems of this political entity are solved.

Asked if he would run at the PSD Congress, Ciolacu said he didn't make a decision yet, adding that, in his opinion, more important were the modifications to be brought to the statute of the party and the manner in which the whole process unfolds."My colleagues gave me this mandate and I believe that, so far, I haven't given cause for ridicule yet and that I won't give cause for ridicule until the end of this mandate, which is until the Congress. I have a good news for the PSD members, that everything that had to do with the administrative, organisational problems of the party is solved, the party is back on track. It doesn't matter who runs at the Congress, I haven't decided yet whether to run or not, but I believe that this is not what the Congress is about in the first place. I believe that more important are the modifications to be brought to the statute and the manner in which the whole process will unfold, if the candidates have to have a team and a political programme, which will be a first for our party and I am a supporter of this topic and approach. For this would mean that this will no longer be just another fight to be reflected by the mass media, a fight for office, but we will make a new step ahead and this will become a discussion about clearly expressed political projects of each of the motion's leaders," Marcel Ciolacu told Antena 3 public television station.The PSD leader also said it was important, in his opinion, to have more candidates and that he supported the idea of enlarging the "decision-making circle.""I believe that it's very important to have more candidates this time, for any party should have more candidates, while, of course, it's also important who and how candidates. I would prefer we enlarge the decision-making circle, and there are some idea saying that mayors of the large municipalities and the presidents of the county councils should also become part of the Executive Committee, so that there will be more people who will make the decisions, even if the meetings will take more time, and we will not make the same mistakes again, with such major electoral costs," said Ciolacu