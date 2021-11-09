 
     
PSD's Ciolacu: Governing program should also contain short and medium term measures

Marcel Ciolacu

The chairman of PSD (Social Democratic Party) declared on Tuesday, in Parliament, after discussions with PNL (National Liberal Party), UDMR (Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania) and the parliamentary group of national minorities, that the future governing program should contain short and medium term measures for increasing standard of living.

"I have talked a lot about structuring the governing program, we will begin discussions tomorrow on each chapter. From our standpoint, the governing program should somehow be conceived with short term and medium term measures (...) for increasing the standard of living until March and getting past winter, because all Romanians are affected by the energy crisis and by the pandemic and afterwards, the rest of the governing program until the end of 2024," Ciolacu said.

Asked if during the meeting in Parliament there were talks about a government formula, how many Ministries each party should have, Ciolacu said: "There will be a division based on the weight (of each party, ed. n.) in Parliament. We did not go into detail, if there is a shrinkage or an increase in number of Ministries. It will be the same weight that the Romanians have given to us in the general elections."

