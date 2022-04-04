PSD's Ciolacu hoping new PNL scandal does not affect coalition and governing act

Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu said on Monday that he hopes that the coalition and the governing act stay unaffected by the new scandal ripping through the National Liberal Party (PNL), Agerpres reports.

"After the latest discussions with the Prime Minister, I consider that we are in a normal logic. Otherwise, these are PNL's internal problems," Ciolacu said at the PSD headquarters when asked how he sees Florin Citu's removal from the position of Liberal Chairman.He added that the Romanians expect the governing coalition to adopt decisions and measures to curb the effects of the rising energy prices.Asked if he believes that the ruling coalition will work better after Citu leaves the PNL helm, Ciolacu replied: "I don't believe anything. I believe that the Romanians expect certain decisions and measures from us. We are faced with a wave of price increases and inflation, we know where all this came from, I have no hesitation in stating it - from the chaotic liberalization in the energy sector, those who did this must take responsibility for this and at this moment we must keep in check the effects of these over-the-top energy hikes. There will also be aid schemes for the economy, there are several variants, some agreed, some not yet agreed with the coalition members."