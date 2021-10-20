PSD's Ciolacu: I am appealing to party leaders to find a solution for pulling Romania out of crisis

The chairman of PSD (Social Democratic Party) Marcel Ciolacu made an appeal on Wednesday towards all parliamentary party leaders to immediately meet and find a solution for pulling Romania out of the crisis.

"It is clear that this Government cannot pass. Even mister Ciolos knows, everyone knows. It is a mockery for Romanians, we cannot accept a Minister of Health who partook in this health disaster. But we must put urgently something instead. That is why I am making an appeal to all the party leaders in this room: I am asking to meet immediately and to find a solution together for pulling Romania out of this crisis. No more politics! This cannot go on. We must do something else, politicians must take a step back and to bring specialists and health experts that can urgently come with a project through which we can reduce our death toll. We have very good doctors even here, in Parliament. The sinister show must stop. I am asking you, now, at the last minute to be men of state. I am asking you to be alongside the Romanians in this war against death. I am asking you not to remain a black and ugly stain on the history of this country," Ciolacu said, in the reunited plenum of Parliament, during the session where the vote for the Ciolos Cabinet is being requested.

He added that while politicians have stood in Parliament to make more politics, "another few dozen Romanians lost their lives, Agerpres informs.