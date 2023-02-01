PSD's Ciolacu: I still believe that this coalition can continue even after 2024

he chairman of the Social-Democratic Party (PSD), Marcel Ciolacu, declared on Wednesday that he is convinced that the current governing coalition can continue its activity even after the 2024 elections, told Agerpres.

"We all saw how much Romania had to gain by having this political stability. It is obvious to everyone. That there are still many things to be done, I am firmly convinced. I still believe that this coalition can continue even after 2024," said Ciolacu at the Parliament Palace.

Marcel Ciolacu stated that the rotation in the government will take place when the time is right, and this will be decided by the coalition.

"I want a good and efficient Romanian government and I think that the analyses are done within the coalition. We start from a protocol that we respect. (...) Christmas is on the 25th, New Year's is on the 31st, my birthday is on the 28th - these are fixed. (...) We see how we set things up, so that we don't spoil something that works or reverse the priorities, because it is written in a protocol that the rotation is on the 25th (of May, ed. n.). we could finally see in Romanian politics some people for whom the priority is Romania and the responsibility they have in the positions they have. The rotation will take place when the coalition is established, when it is the most opportune moment for Romania and for the Government and for the Parliament. (...) This rotation between the prime ministers is done at the moment when all things are settled and discussed. If it is opportune to be earlier than May 25, it will be earlier, if it is opportune to be with a week - two weeks after the 25th, because certain milestones at the Parliament or the Government must be closed, it will be," Ciolacu said.

The PSD leader also said that there will also be a government reshuffle during the rotation of prime ministers.

"It's normal. There are people who keep this rhythm, people who can't resist this rhythm, it's something normal," Marcel Ciolacu pointed out.