PSD's Ciolacu: Important thing is that in coalition we decided increase in minimum wage and pensions

Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu stressed on Thursday the importance of the decision to increase the minimum wage and pensions made by the governing coalition, adding that the level of these increases should be established as soon as possible.

The social-democratic leader and Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies went on to say that there is a labor force migration which will continue, with or without the increase in the minimum wage. He stressed that we need a state of normalcy, beyond just complaining about the lack of labor force, if we want a different Romania, told Agerpres.

"At this moment, it is for the first time since the Revolution that the budget will be made according to programs, I think it is a development of the Romanian state, but also of the future Romania that we want. We have not established how many percentages are there for the increases in the coalition at the moment, but I am firmly convinced that we will establish this as soon as possible. Two years ago there was no increase," added Marcel Ciolacu.