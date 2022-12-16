PSD's Ciolacu, in official letter to Austrian Chancellor: Romania and Romanians deserve to be part of Schengen

Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu Friday sent an official letter to the Austrian Chancellor, Karl Nehammer, emphasizing that Romania and Romanians deserve to be part of the Schengen Area and invited the latter to our country.

"Romania and Romanians deserve to be part of Schengen! This is what I communicated to the Austrian Chancellor, Karl Nehammer, in an official letter and through the Austrian media! I invited him to Romania to see for himself the efforts of our country and of our people. They must see what it is like to be in the front line of Europe's defense in the war with the Russian Federation. They should see what hundreds of kilometers of common border with Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova mean. They should see how Romania hosted hundreds of thousands of refugees, most of them mothers with children fleeing from the path of death. Let them see how we transport millions of tonnes of grain on the Romanian roads and through the Port of Constanta. Let them see how we ensured energy so that our brothers across the border would not freeze from the cold to which Putin condemned them," Ciolacu wrote on Facebook.

"We share the same values and aspirations, and Austrian companies develop profitable business in Romania. If your decision had been correct, Romania should have benefited from European solidarity today, as it is more and more integrated with the rest of Europe. You must come to Romania and convince yourself of the fact that Austrians can enjoy the Christmas market in Vienna in peace also because Romania and its NATO allies work day and night to ensure the security and stability of this region. Austria is safe also thanks to Romania, Mr. Chancellor," added the PSD leader.