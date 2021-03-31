PSD's Ciolacu meets Romanian Energy Centre officials on green energy, vulnerable consumers

Identifying solutions for a legislative framework designed for transitioning to green energy, as well as finalising regulations on vulnerable consumers were addressed on Tuesday in a conversation of Social Democratic Party (PSD) national leader Marcel Ciolacu and officials of the Romanian Energy Centre (CRE), according to AGERPRES.

"At the meeting, the participants agreed on a common working format that supports the implementation of projects designed to improve relevant legislation, including the regulation of protection of vulnerable consumers. Discussed at this first meeting with the energy sector was identifying solutions to create a legislative framework that is sustainable in the medium and long term designed for transitioning to green energy, as well as consolidating the Romanian energy market to withstand regional competition and digital transformations," reads a press statement released by PSD on Wednesday.

According to the statement, Ciolacu emphasised the need to capitalise on the opportunities offered by the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) for a "genuine" reform of the energy system to secure efficiency, as well as sustainable development through digitisation.

Also brought up was the urgent completion of legislation on the protection of vulnerable consumers.

The meeting was attended by Eric Stab, ENGIE Romania CEO; Ondrej Safar, CEZ Romania CEO; Alessio Menagazzo, Director of Sustainability and Institutional Affairs for Enel companies in Romania; Dragos Barbulescu, EON Romania CEO, and Corneliu Bodea, Adrem CEO and chairman of the Romanian Energy Centre.