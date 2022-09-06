PSD's Ciolacu: Minimum wage must be increased to 3,000 RON

Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu declared on Tuesday that the minimum wage must be increased to 3,000 RON considering the large number of Romanians in the private system who earn this income.

Ciolacu explained that he will submit this proposal, as well as the one to increase pensions by 10 percent in the governing coalition meeting.

"The important thing is that both parties have decided that we need to come up with additional income for both pensioners and, I hope, to have discussions with the business environment and to increase the minimum wage to 3,000 RON. This is only natural. A third of Romanians employed in the private sector fall under the minimum wage. We are talking about over 1.5 million Romanians. The need to increase the minimum wage is obvious. We are going with these proposals in the coalition and there we will see. There are certain proposals and we will discuss them in the coalition so that all the Romanians can overcome this crisis as easily as possible," declared Marcel Ciolacu in Buzau.

The PSD leader emphasized that, by increasing the minimum wage and the pensions, the purchasing power of Romanians will increase and thus inflation could be offset.

AGERPRES