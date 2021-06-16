PSD's Ciolacu: Once they replace Ombudsman, we will contest at CCR, I will address European Commission

Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu told Tuesday evening private broadcaster Romania TV, that he will address the European Commission regarding "a frontal assault on the rule of law" in case the governing coalition will "force" in Parliament the replacement of the Ombudsman from office, specifying, at the same time, that the Social Democrats will notify the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) regarding this situation.

"When the PSD was at its most blamed moment ... they are trying to overtake us 100 times. I don't think anything like that ever happened. They made the appointments at TVR [Romanian National Television Broadcasting Corporation], at the Radio [Romanian National Radio Broadcasting Corporation], now they want the Ombudsman position. They should not think that tomorrow, after they force the replacement of the Ombudsman, apart from the fact that we will contest at CCR, as I did with the appointments at the Radio, at TVR 1 I will not talk to the European Commissioners and I will not address the European Commission that they are conducting a frontal assault on the rule of law. PSD has regained its credibility in front of the European Commission and we will continue these steps. They also changed the CNA [the National Audiovisual Council] today [ed.n. - June 15]," said Marcel Ciolacu.

Senators and deputies rejected, on Tuesday, in a joint session, the Ombudsman's activity reports for the last three years.

Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Ludovic Orban also declared on Tuesday that, following the rejection of Ombudsman, Ms. Renate Weber's activity reports for the last three years, her revocation from the leadership of this institution will also be requested.