PSD's Ciolacu, PM Ciuca to discuss DefMin Dincu's future

Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Marcel Ciolacu, the national leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), said on Monday that he will discuss with Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca the future of Defence Minister Vasile Dincu after controversial statements by the minister, and added that he received explanations from Dincu that he did not mean Ukraine giving up land, told Agerpres.

Asked if the discussion with Dincu is closed or if he has to find an honourable departure, Ciolacu answered: "I very much wish that I, and you, and our children all live in a normal country where we can do normal politics."

Asked if PSD still supports Dincu for the defence portfolio, Ciolacu answered that first of all he wants to discuss the situation with Prime Minister Ciuca, and then it is natural to discuss the matter inside the party as well.

Ciolacu also said that the prime minister has to say something because he is the decision-maker when it comes to replacing ministers.

Ciuca and Dincu met at the Government House on Monday, and one of the subjects addressed was "calibration of public communication" at the level of the Ministry of Defence in a governmental context, according to governmental spokesman Dan Carbunaru.

On a visit to Arges County last week, Ciuca said that he was waiting for Dincu to return to Romania from a NATO ministerial meeting to have a very open discussion about his opinion regarding the war in Ukraine.

Dincu said on October 8 that negotiation is the only chance for Russia to make peace with Ukraine.

"The war will continue, (...) the only chance for peace may be negotiating with Russia. Of course, it is a complex negotiation. (...) The countries of the world, NATO, the United States should negotiate security guarantees for Ukraine and a peace with Russia. Ukraine alone will not be able to negotiate with Russia, because the political class in Ukraine at this moment cannot afford to take responsibility (...) for the loss of land, an unjust loss of land after all. It would be too big a defeat in politics," Dincu told Prima TV private broadcaster.